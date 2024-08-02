Author F.J. Tibbetts’s New Book, “Los Huérfanos: The Orphans,” is a Heartfelt and Compelling Tale Surrounding the Themes of Tradition, Loss, and Redemption

F.J. Tibbetts, a New Mexico native who lives in the Rio Grande Valley with her husband, has completed her new book, “Los Huérfanos: The Orphans”: a gripping and poignant tale that explores the intersection of tradition, faith, and crime in a community deeply rooted in the Catholic Church and its Spanish heritage.

“In small Morales County in New Mexico, descendants of the original Spanish settlers hold tight to traditions and customs centuries old,” writes Tibbetts. “The Rio Grande River is the source of life in this small rural community, bringing water to farmers’ fields through a system of canals, ditches, and acequias. These folk also have strong ties to the Catholic Church.

“In this tale, some of the colorful souls, their stories and traditions, loves and losses, bring tears both of happiness and deep sorrow.

“First, there is the murder of a prominent horse breeder, then the theft from Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church of Los Huérfanos, the cherished and beloved religious statues housed at Our Lady of Sorrows. This last action brings despair to the people of the valley and threatens to tear the community apart, as most consider the statues miracles. The lead detective on both crimes also deals with the sorrow of his grandmother over the theft, to the point of worrying for her health, even though she is a curandera, a healer in her own right.”

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, F.J. Tibbetts’s engaging tale is a stirring reminder of the power that community, faith, and tradition hold in order to help guide people through times of darkness. With its richly drawn characters, evocative setting, and gripping plot twists, “Los Huérfanos: The Orphans” is sure to keep the pages turning and captivate readers from start to finish.

Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Los Huérfanos: The Orphans” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

About Newman Springs Publishing:

Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.