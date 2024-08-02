5 Features of iPhone 14 Pro Max that Win Over Android Phones

Apple’s 2022 star iPhone is not only loved by Apple fans but invites every Android fan out there to see for themselves and appreciate what it brings to the tech world.

Did you know that the iPhone 14 Pro Max was the best-selling iPhone in 2022 with 26.5 million units sold between January and June alone?

If that piques your interest then you will want to know what made this phone different from the rest of the iPhone 14 family.

Here are the 5 incredible features that make it the show stealer and a tough contender for Android phones too.

Smart Dynamic Island: the New Way of Flaunting

For the past many years since the top-notch was added to the iPhone X in 2017, the tech giant kept the feature that housed the Face ID. That long run came to an end with the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone Pro and Apple replaced it with a new interactive pill-shaped screen – Dynamic Island.

Not only does this screen offer more features, but it also takes less space near the top of the display at the front which leaves more room for the screen itself. This makes viewing multimedia fun on a display that is bezel-less.

The Dynamic Island is used to show live app notifications, an audio player, and the status of your food delivery tracking. You can tap to skip tracks, reveal more information on a bigger box, and open a list of more actions if you want to. It saves you time since you can get the key info with a simple tap rather than navigating to an individual app and jumping back and forth to do the same thing.

The TrueDepth camera is also installed beneath this screen which is used to provide a Face ID feature for authorised access to the phone.

All-Powerful 48 Snapper

The star feature of the 14 Pro Max is its 48 MP primary shooter that combines four pixels using quad-pixel technology to deliver 12 MP photos that have more light and deliver greater details. If you want to capture 48 MP photos instead then you can use the ProRaw feature which is perfect if you are looking to crop in the shots as well.

The camera captures awesome low-light shots thanks to the Photonic Engine which powers all the cameras for delivering brighter and more colourful pictures.

The camera adds one more layer of 2x zoom to the 12 MP telephoto camera offering a 3x optical zoom. The zoom delivers excellent long-distance shots but runs short of the 10x optical zoom offered by the Galaxy S22 Ultra. But that should not convince you the camera is not that good. Every shot tells the story as you zoom in and try to believe it’s not taken with a professional-grade camera.

Along with this primary snapper comes a 12 MP ultra-wide camera with twice as large a lens as the predecessor. It allows you to capture a wider area in the shots, ideal for group photos with friends and family.

Awesome Battery that Goes a Long Way

The battery of the 14 Pro Max impresses everyone. Whether you are already in the Apple ecosystem or are just starting your journey, you will be amazed at how great it feels to be able to go for 13 hours and 39 minutes on a single charge. Isn’t that awesome?

The credit goes to the more efficient A16 Bionic chipset and the dynamic 1-120 Hz display. The processor holds incredible power to do processing much faster while putting less stress on the battery. And the screen switches to the lowest 1 Hz refresh rate to conserve the battery. The result is a top-performing battery that ranks higher in the list of best battery lives for smartphones.

Stunning Display that Shines

Apple has decided to give tough competition to Android phones with a new fantastic always-on display that looks stunning. If you can spare some time making it up to suit what you like, it will give you a more robust experience regardless of what you are watching on it. The always-on screen lets you have a look at the screen and see the notifications, weather updates, and more without having to unlock the phone.

Apple has played smartly here. The screen refresh rate can switch dynamically between 1 Hz and 120 Hz to cope with the applications’ requirements. The AOD has been made to mirror the lock screen in colour which makes it really simple to have a look at desktop widgets and app notifications at a glance. This smart variation of refresh rate adds to the power efficiency of the screen and helps the battery to last longer.

What if you slip the phone into your pocket or place it upside down on the couch? Apple has made the screen smart enough to switch off under these situations. Once you pick up the phone again, only then the screen will wake up and the home screen becomes alive once again.

Action Mode for Shooting Inspiring Videos

The iPhone 14 Pro Max features two amazing upgrades from its predecessor. One is the Action Mode which brings insane stability to the shaky videos. The second is the beefed-up 4K resolution in Cinema Mode.

The Action Mode does an excellent job of smoothing out the videos when both the shooter and the object are moving. You can activate the feature by toggling a switch inside the camera app. With the Action Mode on, the videos look very stable in contrast to the videos that were shot in normal mode.

Keep in mind, though, that the videos recorded with the Action Mode are capped at 2.4K instead of the full 4K resolution. This is because Apple cuts down the resolution to make the effect work. The Super Steady Mode of the S22 Ultra is equally impressive in smoothing footage as you run up the hill while the Action Mode’s video is much better while running down the hill.

Final Words

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is a beast smartphone with premium features that are future-proof. An always-on display, a powerful 48 MP camera, and a longer-lasting battery are some of the features that make it a tough competition to beat. Whether you are a professional photographer or a casual user, you will love the photos and videos captured – the more shots you take the more you will love its incredible snapping powers. No wonder this phone was the 2022’s best-seller iPhone.