UPES and Indian Army Sign Partnership Agreement for Upskilling

UPES, a Dehradun-based multidisciplinary university, and the Indian Army have entered into a landmark agreement to upgrade the educational qualifications of Indian Army personnel, their families, and dependents. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed at Dehradun on July 26, 2024, by Mr. Manish Madaan, Registrar and Director of Training and Placements at UPES, and Colonel VKS Rawat, Colonel Instructor at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, marks a significant step towards enhancing educational opportunities and professional development for the Indian Army community.

As per the five-year collaboration agreement, UPES will provide various scholarships and concessions to the wards and spouses of Army personnel based on their academic achievements, including up to 30% tuition fee waiver for top performers (with a score of 95% or more) in Class 12th, JEE, or CUET scores, and reserved seats in MBA, BBA, B.Tech, LLB, and other UG programs across different schools of UPES.

UPES will also provide a part-time Ph.D program to Army officers, focusing on areas like Aviation, Aeronautics, Engineering, Management, Science and Technology, Legal Studies, and Logistics and Supply Chain in line with the needs of the Indian Army. It includes research activities leading to Ph.D. degrees, e-library access, local hospitality for short-term visits, and tailored programs during study leaves, enhancing education and research within the Indian Army. Additionally, researchers will be provided guest house accommodation for short-term visits, subject to availability.

Additionally, UPES Online, the digital learning vertical of UPES, will extend several benefits to ARMY officers with access to MBA, BBA, BCA, Post Graduate Program (PGP) and certificate programs for upskilling. All candidates from the ARMY will receive a 20% waiver on the prevailing course fees and will get a 5% relaxation in the eligibility criteria (with a score of 45% minimum). There will also be a relaxation in project work; candidates will be assessed through a viva based on their work experience. The learners will all get access to live online classes and recorded sessions to ensure a seamless learning experience.

This collaboration reaffirms the commitment of UPES and the Indian Army to provide high-quality education and foster professional growth among Army personnel and their families. The MoU aims to create a supportive and enriching environment for lifelong learning and skill development. Both parties have committed to maintaining the confidentiality of sensitive information and ensuring that any data perceived as compromising national security remains solely with the Army.

UPES is oriented towards the future, and committed to developing the leaders of tomorrow through a creative, multidisciplinary learning approach. The university’s emphasis on excellence guarantees that every graduate is well-prepared to excel in a continuously changing world and make valuable contributions to society.