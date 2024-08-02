DEVX LAUNCHES CO-WORKING SPACE IN UDAIPUR

DevX, Gujarat’s largest Managed Office Space provider, today announced the launch of it’s new Coworking Space in Udaipur Jaipur – a 25,000 sq feet, 300 seater center. DevX recently raised a mix of Equity and Debt of $ 7 million funding, which will be deployed for further national and global expansion. The company plans to add more assets across India with more than 2 Million Sq feet area.

Gujarat’s leader in the Managed office space segment, DevX is a co-working space cum accelerator founded in September 2017 by 3 entrepreneurs. The company was envisioned as a Startup Accelerator focussed on nurturing innovative startups by providing them with all requirements. Positioning DevX as an equal partner in growth, the company supports through their allied strategic partnerships and services. The different initiatives of DevX are thus structured to build synergies, enabling cross-pollination of ideas as a means of collaborative growth and development. The company’s initiatives address different requirements across the value chain.

Speaking on the launch, Mr Umesh Uttamchandani, Co-Founder – DevX said, “Launching our 1st center at Udaipur helps us deepen our penetration in North India and is testament to our firm belief that India’s next wave of growth will come from the tier-2 & tier-3 cities. These markets have all the requisite factors – aspirations, opportunities, diversity of talent and hunger for growth and DevX intends to partner with our clients to harness them. We are proud to have clients like Manubhai & Shah LLP at the center, helping us setting standards for the segment to aspire to. As we strive to deliver higher standards of client service, we reaffirm our core values of offering world-class office infrastructure with an immersive experience. With our stated business goal of being the partner of choice for multinational firms, GCCs & ODCs, I am excited about the future of the Industry.”

Reaffirming these views & commenting on their experience, Mr Kshitiji Patel, Partner – Manubhai Shah & LLP, said, “Being at DevX Udaipur center is exciting, since we are already there at DevX Ahmedabad, Vadodara & Rajkot – so this 4th center was a natural fit for us. At Manubhai Shah & LLP, we are very particular about the world class facilities, immersive experience and culture – which the DevX team absorbed & delivered on- totally! Our journey of expansion with DevX is testimony to their world-class standards of service and commitment to client-growth”.

As a core part of the ecosystem, DEVX also provides, round the year, a platform for industry, academia, professionals and companies to hold hackathons, seminars, events etc…to address trends and issues. The company is planning further expand and thus consolidate it’s pan-India presence by 2024 end.