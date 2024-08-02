S.L. RAHEJA HOSPITAL, MAHIM INTRODUCES ‘RAHEJA HOME CARE’ SERVICES FOR END-TO-END PATIENT CARE

Raheja Home Care, a facility launched by S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim will bring high-quality medical care directly to the homes of Mumbaikars. This initiative aims offer a comprehensive range of medical services, ensuring patients receive continuous, end-to-end care, thereby eliminating the need to travel to the hospital for primary care.

Raheja Home Care offers personalised and effective care plans tailored to the unique needs of patients with diabetes, cancer, Parkinson’s disease, and other conditions. Specialised plans are also available for senior citizens and individuals living alone, ensuring their specific requirements are met with utmost care and attention.

For patients requiring post-surgery recovery or in need of orthopaedic interventions, our team provides comprehensive support, including physiotherapy sessions conducted in the comfort of ones’ home. This approach not only promotes mobility and pain management but also eliminates the need for hospital visits, ensuring quality care is delivered right at their doorstep.

Throughout the recovery journey, patients can rely on continuous support and guidance, ensuring a seamless transition to improved health and well-being.

In addition to these services, Raheja Home Care also offers Sleep Studies, which are conducted at home to diagnose sleep disorders. This convenient approach ensures comfort and ease for individuals in need of sleep assessments.

Dr Kunal Punamiya, CEO, S. L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim – A Fortis Associate said, “Our home care service ensures patients receive comprehensive medical support beyond the hospital setting. This end-to-end service benefits patients across various specialties, providing them with the highest quality care. Our team is equipped to address a wide range of medical needs, making healthcare more accessible and convenient for patients and their caregivers.”

