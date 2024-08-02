Leaf Studios Launches a New Range of AI-powered Wireless Earbuds and Neckbands, Made in India

Leaf Studios, a pioneer in audio technology and innovation, has announced the launch of six new wireless audio products, comprising four true wireless earbuds and two neckbands. These products are designed to deliver an unparalleled audio experience at an affordable price point, with neckbands starting at INR 599 and earbuds starting at INR 899. All Leaf products are powered by the Leaf AI Sound App, available on the Play Store. This app connects with Leaf products and conducts a hearing test to personalize the sound through an AI sound equalizer. This technology ensures that every user enjoys a tailored audio experience, enhancing their binge-watching sessions. The target audience for these new offerings includes Gen Z and Millennials who are avid subscribers to OTT platforms such as Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video, and JioCinema, ensuring that they have the best audio experience while enjoying their favourite content.

The Launch is Amazon Exclusive and to mark this occasion, Leaf Studios is offering special launch prices on Amazon. This exclusive deal aims to provide customers with the opportunity to experience premium audio technology at an unbeatable price.

The true wireless earbuds range includes Leaf Buds x121 (available in 2 colours), Leaf Buds x342 (available in 3 colours), Leaf Buds x268, and Leaf Buds x614 (ANC) (available in 2 colours).

The Leaf Buds x121, priced at INR 899, features Bluetooth v5.4 technology, offering up to 30 hours of music playback. The 10 mm driver unit with deep bass ensures a rich sound experience, and the earbuds come with a Type C charging port. With full touch control, ENC with quad mic, and IPX5 water resistance, these earbuds are super comfortable and perfect for any situation. They also feature 2 EQ modes (game and music), a low latency of 50 ms, and a frequency response of 20Hz-20kHz.

The Leaf Buds x342, available for INR 999, are equipped with Bluetooth v5.3 and provide up to 32 hours of music playback. The 10 mm driver unit delivers deep bass, while the Type C charging port with OVP ensures safe and quick charging. These earbuds include full touch control, ENC with quad mic, and IPX5 water resistance, ensuring a highly satisfying user experience. They feature 2 EQ modes (game and music), a low latency of 50 ms, a Bluetooth range of 10 meters, and a frequency response of 20Hz-20kHz.

The Leaf Buds x268, priced at INR 999, offers Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity and up to 24 hours of music playback. The powerful 13 mm speakers provide impressive sound quality. With IPX4 water resistance, these earbuds are built to withstand sweat and light rain, making them ideal for active users.

The Leaf Buds x614 (ANC), available for INR 1299, features advanced Bluetooth v5.3 technology and up to 30 hours of music playback. The 13 mm driver unit with deep bass, combined with active noise cancellation (ANC) up to -30db, ensures an immersive audio experience. These earbuds come with a Type C charging port with OVP, full touch control, and ENC with a quad mic. They are super comfortable and feature 2 EQ modes (game and music), a low latency of 40 ms, a Bluetooth range of 10 meters, and a stylish matt finish oil painting housing.

The neckbands in this new lineup include Leaf Rush x168 and Leaf Rush x342.

The Leaf Rush x168, priced at INR 599, offers Bluetooth v5.3 technology and up to 26 hours of music playback. The 10 mm driver unit with stereo sound provides a great audio experience, while the metal ear shell and sweatproof design ensure durability and comfort. These neckbands have low power consumption, a standby time of 150 hours, and a frequency response of 20Hz-20kHz. They also feature a hands-free mic for calls.

The Leaf Rush x342, available for INR 699, features Bluetooth v5.3 and up to 30 hours of music playback. The 10 mm driver unit delivers stereo sound, and the pure silicone neckline with a metal ear shell ensures a comfortable fit. These neckbands include hall switch control (ON/OFF), low power consumption, OVP (6.3V), and a standby time of 170 hours. They offer 3 EQ modes (bass, music, vocal) and a frequency response of 20Hz-20kHz.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Paras Batra, Founder of Leaf Studios, stated, “We are thrilled to announce this exclusive launch with Amazon for our latest lineup of AI-powered earbuds and neckbands. This partnership marks a significant milestone for us as we bring cutting-edge audio technology to our customers. Our new products are designed to deliver an unparalleled listening experience, with advanced AI sound that adapts to one’s environment and personal preferences. We believe that this launch will redefine the way people experience audio and we are excited to share it with the world”

Leaf Studios’ offerings stand out for their exceptional comfort, extended playback times, quad Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) mic across all earbuds, and the introduction of True Wireless Stereo (TWS) with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) priced at just INR 1299, marking a noteworthy disruption in the market. Each product is backed by a one-year warranty against manufacturing defects or non-functioning features, as detailed on the brand’s official website. This launch expands the product line with 10 new SKUs, enhancing Leaf’s diverse range of audio solutions. In addition to the latest earbuds and neckbands, Leaf Studios also features wireless speakers and ANC over-ear headphones, ensuring a wide range of audio preferences are catered to.