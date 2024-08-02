Akshayakalpa Organic Launches ‘Good Food Talks’ Video Podcast Series with Inaugural Episode Featuring Nithin Kamath of Zerodha

Akshayakalpa Organic, a pioneering organic dairy and food brand, launches its new video podcast series under the title ‘Good Food Talks’. Through this series, the brand intends to increase awareness among consumers about the source and quality of food and its future, as well as the fast-growing health and fitness awareness in modern society.

‘Good Food Talks’ is envisioned as a podcast series where thought leaders, industry experts, and health enthusiasts can express their opinions on the changing world of food and wellness. Each episode will bring viewers closer to home with regard to the importance of organic and healthy eating habits, the journey of food from farm to table, and the broader implications of our food choices on health.

The first episode features Nithin Kamath, an established entrepreneur and the co-founder of Zerodha. The conversation touches upon many various aspects of food and health. These include knowing the origin of our food, the benefits of choosing organic and understanding good food and its impact on our health. It also features topics like the public shift in consciousness over the last 10 to 20 years to healthier living and fitness. Nithin Kamath further shares his personal journey and thoughts on the importance of making informed food choices and how these choices contribute to overall well-being.

Youtube Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LqQx0nVA7vI

Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO of Zerodha remarked, “The entire Rainmatter Health team keep questioning the source of the food we all consume which led us to investing in startups across various food categories like milk, eggs, vegetables and cereals. With this initiative, Akshayakalpa will nudge more Indians to think about what they consume and how it affects their health.”

Shashi Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of Akshayakalpa Organic, stated, “We are excited to bring out a series on the Good Food Movement as part of our continuous initiatives to educate and engage the community on the importance of organic and healthy eating. We want to empower consumers to question the source of their food through such conversations, further raising awareness around what they consume.”

The video also discusses the importance of soil health in producing high-quality, more nutritious food. The soil in which food is grown plays an important role in determining its nutrient content and overall health benefits. Healthy soil supports rich plant growth,

enhances the flavor of produce, and reduces the need for additional chemical additives, ultimately leading to better food quality.

Akshayakalpa Organic is a company committed to changing the way people eat through healthy organic dairy and food products. In pursuit of the vision ‘Healthy World, Happy World’, Akshayakalpa Organic closely associates with farmers to ensure the highest standards of organic farming and animal welfare.

The first episode of “Good Food Talks” featuring Nithin Kamath is now live on the official YouTube channel and website of Akshayakalpa Organic.

About Akshayakalpa Organic: Akshayakalpa Organic, founded in 2010, is India’s first certified organic dairy enterprise that offers milk and milk products that are free from antibiotics, synthetic additives, and chemical pesticide residue. The organization stands true to its name with its vision of building a healthier world through nutrition, based on clean science, and a sustainable farming ecosystem accessible to the entire nation.

Akshayakalpa has crafted a world-class model that not only creates a new industry benchmark in dairy farming practices but also nurtures farmers in line with its mission to create a holistic ecosystem-led transformation through its Farmer-Entrepreneurship Initiatives.

The nutrition-rich products of Akshayakalpa include Milk, Ghee, Cheese, Butter, Paneer, Curd, Buttermilk, Bread, Honey, Batter, Coconut, and Virgin Coconut oil, and many new products to be launched in the pipeline. Akshayakalpa currently has about 60000+ customers across Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad and growing.