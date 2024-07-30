MAI Labs Launches STOEX: Transforming RWA Ownership

MAI Labs, a global pioneer in deep tech innovation renowned for its advancements in immersive and regulatory technologies, today unveils its latest groundbreaking initiative: STOEX – S.M.A.R.T Token Exchange. STOEX represents a paradigm shift in the world of asset trading as a regulated, tokenized real-world asset exchange, powered by the Kalp digital public infrastructure, a sophisticated permissioned cross-chain ecosystem.

With projections indicating the tokenized asset market could surge to a staggering $29 trillion by 2030, there is an immense opportunity to harness this potential through blockchain technology. Recognizing the unprecedented possibilities in the Real-World Asset (RWA) segment, MAI Labs developed STOEX to unlock investment opportunities in diverse assets such as real estate, financial assets, commodities, and precious metals.

STOEX aims to create an inclusive financial ecosystem by fostering trust, enhancing market liquidity, and promoting sustainable economic growth. This platform is poised to serve as a catalyst for economic expansion in industries dealing with these niche asset classes. By democratizing access to traditionally illiquid investments, STOEX aims to redefine the landscape of global finance, by offering new avenues for portfolio diversification and wealth creation.

Speaking on the launch, Tapan Sangal, Founder of MAI Labs said, “STOEX is set to redefine the landscape of real-world asset exchanges. Our vision is to democratize investment in premium real-world assets by leveraging tokenization. This groundbreaking approach not only fractionalizes ownership but also empowers investors with unprecedented decision-making capabilities. By dismantling traditional barriers such as high entry costs and illiquidity, STOEX opens up prestigious real world asset classes to a broader investor base. Our platform sets a new benchmark for investor protection, governance, and transparency, aligning with global regulatory frameworks to ensure trust and compliance. “

STOEX operates within a robust regulatory framework, leveraging a carefully curated ecosystem of strategic partnerships. This network encompasses third-party banking services, approved trustees, verified escrow agents, and specialized agencies for comprehensive technical, legal, and financial due diligence. The platform has also aligned with authorized brokers, globally recognized rating and valuation agencies, and expert investment bankers to ensure the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.

“The Direct Control DAO feature embedded in our platform epitomizes our commitment to investor empowerment, enabling token holders to actively participate in asset management decisions through a secure, blockchain-based voting system. This fusion of cutting-edge technology with legal engineering creates a robust ecosystem that respects asset ownership rights while fostering innovation. We’re creating a future where transparency, accessibility, and active participation converge, driving economic inclusivity and transforming the financial sector. With STOEX, we’re not just changing how people invest in real-world; we’re revolutionizing the relationship between investors and their assets”, Tapan further added.

As a cutting-edge exchange, STOEX redefines accessibility and efficiency in real-world asset investment. It offers unparalleled liquidity with minimal entry barriers, 24/7 operations, and real-time settlement capabilities. The advanced order book management system, coupled with a global reach, delivers a seamless user experience. Importantly, STOEX utilizes fiat currency as the medium of exchange, renouncing cryptocurrencies to maintain stability and regulatory compliance.

Underpinning this ecosystem is the Kalp Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), which enhances transparency and efficiency while ensuring bank-grade security for all transactions and data. This unique combination of regulatory compliance, strategic partnerships, and innovative technology positions STOEX at the forefront of the tokenized real-world asset revolution, setting new standards for investor protection, market integrity, and financial inclusion in the digital asset space.

Kapil Dev, Chief Business Officer, STOEX, said, “Over the last several years, the idea of potential liquidity for the real-world assets has been a big challenge. STOEX’s innovative ecosystem will empower investors to maximize the value of their tokenized assets. At the same time, STOEX, being permissioned blockchain, offers the opportunity to retail investors to get exposure to diverse asset classes at a low transaction cost and real-time settlement for the investors. Together, we aim to reshape the investment landscape and unlock new possibilities for industry players.”

STOEX marks a significant milestone in MAI Labs’ mission to bridge the digital and physical worlds. By leveraging digital identities and fiat transactions, it creates a seamless gateway for accessing tokenized real-world assets in the digital realm.