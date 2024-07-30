Indian National Association for the Study of the Liver Announces Annual Scientific Meeting INASL-2024 at Kochi

The 32nd Annual Scientific Meeting of the Indian National Association for the Study of the Liver (INASL), themed “Shaping the Future of Hepatology,” will take place from August 7th to 10th at Le Meridian Kochi. This prestigious event will bring together approximately 200 international and national faculty members, along with over 1500 delegates from across India and around the world. This marks the first time INASL is being held in Kerala, making it a significant event for the region.

Jointly organized by the Indian Society of Gastroenterology Kerala Chapter, Cochin Gut Club, Cochin Liver Club, and Kochi Liver Transplantation Society, INASL 2024 will provide a comprehensive update on current knowledge and future advances in the field of liver diseases.

Distinguished international faculty from Japan, the US, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh will be presenting at the conference. The scientific sessions will feature 65 papers across three categories: Plenary Session, Young Investigator Session, and Poster Session.

Some of the key topics to be covered include Predictive and Preventive Hepatology, Liver Transplantation, Alcohol-associated Liver Disease, Viral Hepatitis, Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatotic Liver Disease, Acute Kidney Injury and Kidney Failure, Autoimmune Liver Disease etc.

The conference will also feature case-based discussions and explore the latest advancements in hepatology. “What is New in Hepatology?” will be a focal point of this gathering, promising rich insights and developments in the field,” said Dr. Charles Panackel, Organising Secretary of INASL and Senior Consultant – Hepatology at Aster Medcity emphasizing the significance of this event in advancing hepatology research and practice.

In addition to the scientific meeting, WELCON, a wellness convention, will be held as a separate community initiative on preventive hepatology, covering topics like Liver Facts and Myths. The public is invited to register and attend this free convention on August 7th from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM at the CSM Hall, Le Meridian Kochi. To register, please visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScH56cntOpyiLd6Y3tcDDXvxTwiKZV1pSuX_d2HHQAjfCuazQ/viewform.

As part of the program, a series of seminars and interactive sessions aimed at promoting liver health awareness among children and adolescents will be conducted in schools in Kochi. Healthcare professionals, including hepatologists and nutritionists, will lead these sessions to highlight the role of the liver in overall health, common liver diseases, and preventive measures.

Dr. G.N Ramesh, Organizing Chairman of INASL and Senior Consultant – Medical Gastroenterology at Aster Medcity, Dr. Charles Panackel, Organising Secretary of INASL and Senior Consultant – Hepatology at Aster Medcity and Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, Chairman, IMA Research Cell attended the press conference held at Press Club Ernakulam.