PW’s AcadFly with USA’s Marquette University Announces the Dual Enrollment Program for study abroad

Physics Wallah’s (PW) study abroad initiative, PW AcadFly, has launched a groundbreaking Dual Enrollment Program in India. This program, created in exclusive partnership with Marquette University (MU) in the USA, was introduced at The School Leaders Summit, organized by PW AcadFly, where 18 top schools from across India participated.

The unique Marquette Explorer Program allows high school students to earn up to 24 college credits during their 11th and 12th grades through PW AcadFly. This is equivalent to the first year of undergraduate studies. After completing this, students can spend the next three years on campus at MU or at other partner universities in the US, UK, Canada, or Australia. This program is also open to gap-year students and first-year international undergraduate students worldwide.

Upon finishing the program, students will receive transferable college credits and an academic transcript from MU. They can then choose to apply to MU or other top universities, such as The John Hopkins University, Carnegie Mellon University, and New York University, among others. Successful students are guaranteed admission to MU and a scholarship covering 50%-75% of the tuition fee for their second, third, and fourth years at Marquette University. Additionally, a select few meritorious students may receive a 100% scholarship.

Mayank Sharma, Senior Vice President, PW, said, “PW AcadFly began with a commitment to support students in their academic journey, transcending financial and geographical limitations. The Marquette Explorer Program is our first step in the direction of bringing a variety of study abroad immersions for students looking to study abroad. Not only does the Explorer Program reduce the cost of attendance by 50% and saves one full year for the student, it also simplifies the admission process by offering exemptions from standard tests. While being both time-efficient and cost-effective, it also offers a head start to university education while studying at school.”

Dr. John Baworowsky, Marquette University Vice President of Enrollment Emeritus, said, “The Explorer Program has allowed hundreds of students from around the world to begin taking college courses early, which has provided many benefits including tuition savings, academic advancement, and early graduation. We are very excited to be offering this program in India and to give Indian students these same advantages.”