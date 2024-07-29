Hitachi Vantara Announces General Availability of Hitachi iQ and New AI Discovery Service to Help Businesses Become AI-Ready

Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced the general availability of initial offerings of the Hitachi iQ portfolio of AI-ready infrastructure, solutions, and services. Including NVIDIA DGX BasePOD™ certification, the first Hitachi iQ infrastructure offering meets the highest standards of performance and reliability and helps customers seamlessly power their most critical AI applications. Featuring the Hitachi Content Software for File solution, Hitachi iQ provides customers the speed, efficiency, and processing to accelerate and optimize their time to insights so that they can drive transformative outcomes for their business.

The availability of Hitachi iQ comes at a critical inflection point for AI use cases in the enterprise as organizations around the globe are prioritizing GenAI implementation. A recent survey from Enterprise Strategy Group found 97% of organizations view GenAI as a top-five priority. However, despite the enthusiasm, the survey also found that less than half (44%) of organizations have well-defined and comprehensive policies regarding GenAI, and more tellingly, only slightly more than one-third (37%) believe their infrastructure and data ecosystem are well prepared for implementing GenAI solutions.

Attaining NVIDIA DGX BasePOD certification underscores Hitachi Vantara’s commitment to providing robust, scalable, high-performance, and trusted data infrastructure that supports advanced AI workloads, helping ensure clients have an optimal foundation for their AI aspirations.

“NVIDIA DGX BasePOD certification not only tells you that this solution has met rigorous standards for reliability and performance, but it also represents a significant upgrade to handle the extensive bandwidth and speed required by today’s networks,” said Octavian Tanase, chief product officer of Hitachi Vantara. “Hitachi iQ is equipped to handle the most demanding AI workloads, helping our customers enjoy seamless, high-speed AI operations that keep them ahead of the curve.”

Hitachi Vantara AI Discovery Service

To further support customers on their AI journey, Hitachi Vantara is also launching a new AI Discovery Service designed to help customers identify the most valuable AI use cases, assess their data readiness, determine ROI, and create a strategic roadmap for successful AI implementation. Customers can select between a range of AI consultative services from a Discovery program that can last as little as three weeks, to an Advisory and Jumpstart program up to 12 weeks, featuring a technology assessment, proof of concept scoping, production planning, and more.

“AI solutions require a combination of tools, technologies, platforms, and frameworks that facilitate model development, deployment, and management,” said Jeb Horton, senior vice president of Global Services at Hitachi Vantara. “By combining the industry expertise of Hitachi and Hitachi group company partners such as GlobalLogic with the Hitachi iQ solutions portfolio, the company offers a unique blend of infrastructure and services capabilities to provide the market with customized, industry-specific tools.”

“Organizations across industries are looking to build the right AI platform that will help them turn their data into intelligence,” said Tony Paikeday, senior director of DGX systems at NVIDIA. “The combination of solutions built on NVIDIA’s DGX platform and software, coupled with Hitachi Vantara’s expertise in AI discovery and planning, will help provide customers with a foundation to turbocharge their generative AI capabilities.”

Hitachi has a long history of IT/OT domain expertise in industries such as rail, energy, manufacturing and is a leader for integrating IT infrastructure and business applications. Offered through multiple consumption models, Hitachi iQ provides customers with mechanisms to consume the data infrastructure they need, all while providing improved on-premises performance and allowing for a better ROI.

Hitachi iQ and the AI Discovery Service are now both available globally. For more information on Hitachi Vantara’s offerings in AI, please visit: https://www.hitachivantara.com/en-us/solutions/ai-analytics/hitachi-iq .

