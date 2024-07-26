Hong Kong – Appointments to Advisory Committee of Accounting and Financial Reporting Council

Appointments to Advisory Committee of Accounting and Financial Reporting Council ********************************************************************************



The Government announced today (July 26) appointments to the Advisory Committee of the Accounting and Financial Reporting Council (AFRC) for a term of two years from August 1, 2024, to July 31, 2026.

The Financial Secretary appointed Mr Edmund Wong Chun-sek as a new member and reappointed the 11 members below in accordance with the Accounting and Financial Reporting Council Ordinance (Cap. 588).

Mr Clement Chan Kam-wing

Ms Ivy Cheung Wing-han

Mr Stephen Fung Sing-hong

Mr Edward Lau Fu-keung

Ms Elizabeth Law

Mr Patrick Law Fu-yuen

Ms Doris Lian Shaodong

Mr Webster Ng Kam-wah

Dr Christopher To Wing

Ms Flora Wang Fang

Ms Daisy Yeung

A spokesman for the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau said, “Since the launch of the new regulatory regime of the accounting profession in 2022, the Advisory Committee has been rendering constructive advice on the regulatory objectives and policies of the AFRC. With his extensive and strong connections with the accounting profession, we are confident that Mr Edmund Wong, together with the other members of the Advisory Committee, will further serve as a conduit between the AFRC and the sector, thereby assisting the AFRC in discharging its important functions of promoting and supporting the development of the profession.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the outgoing member, Mr Low Chee-keong, for his valuable contribution to the work of the Advisory Committee during his tenure.”

The Advisory Committee was established on August 1, 2022, to advise the AFRC on matters of policy regarding any of the AFRC’s objectives and functions under the new regulatory regime of the accounting profession. It comprises the AFRC Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, as well as government-appointed members who are practitioners, service users and other stakeholders of the accounting profession. The government-appointed members are empowered to second nominations of candidates in the Council elections of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.