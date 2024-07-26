Hong Kong – Appointment of Non-Executive Directors of SFC

Appointment of Non-Executive Directors of SFC *********************************************



The Government announced today (July 26) that the Financial Secretary, Mr Paul Chan, under the authority delegated by the Chief Executive, has reappointed Mr Victor Dawes, SC and appointed Mr Vincent Chan Chun-hung as Non-Executive Directors of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) for a term of two years from August 1, 2024.

A spokesman for the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau said, “Mr Dawes, SC has been offering insightful advice for the effective performance of functions and governance of the SFC. His wise counsel and support will continue to steer the SFC’s work.

“Mr Chan has extensive experience in the private equity sector and in-depth knowledge of the operation and regulation of the securities and futures markets in Hong Kong. We are confident that his expertise will be valuable to facilitating the development of the SFC.

“We would also like to thank the outgoing Non-Executive Director, Dr James Lin, for his active contribution to the SFC over the past six years. His stewardship has been conducive to enhancing the SFC’s role as a regulator with a focus on market quality.”

The SFC is chaired by Mr Tim Lui Tim-leung. Other serving Non-Executive Directors are Ms Agnes Chan Sui-kuen, Mr Chew Fook-aun, Mr Johnson Kong Chi-how, Mr Nicky Lo Kar-chun, Mr Michael Wong Yick-kam and Mr Dieter Yih Lai-tak.