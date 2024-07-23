Hong Kong – Suspected red tide sighted at Repulse Bay Beach

Suspected red tide sighted at Repulse Bay Beach ***********************************************



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department announced today (July 23) that due to the sighting of a suspected red tide, the red flag has been hoisted at Repulse Bay Beach in Southern District, Hong Kong Island. Beachgoers are advised not to swim at the beach until further notice.