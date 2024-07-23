Heat-Timer’s Electronic Tempering Valve (ETV) Ensures Accurate Water Temperature Regulation

Engineered Energy Equipment (EEE) is proud to announce their partnership with Heat-Timer Corporation, a state-of-the-art manufacturere that provides equipment to regulate water temperature for domestic hot water with their electronic tempering valves (ETV). Applications that are ideal for the ETV include: nursing homes, medical/hospital, multi-family residential, hotels and lodging, industrial/commercial, schools/colleges, and many more.

“When precise water temperature control can be achieved affordably, with user-friendly operation, the ETV is the perfect solution,” said Kevin Warren, EEE’s Director of Sales and retired US Navy Boiler Technician Chief (BTC).

This electronic tempering valve (ETV) ensures accurate water temperature regulation for a wide range of applications. It features a large, easy-to-read display and a user-friendly adjustment module that can be conveniently located up to 500 feet away from the valve. This setup allows for quick monitoring and adjustment of the outlet water temperature without needing direct access to the valve piping.

The ETV Platinum Plus integrates a robust stainless steel or bronze valve body, a dependable electronic actuator, and a control module. The control module continuously monitors and displays the valve’s outlet temperature, which can be read easily from across the room under any lighting conditions.

With a user-adjustable set point in one degree increments, the control module uses PID-type logic to adjust the signal sent to the actuator. Mounted directly on the valve body, the actuator mixes hot and cold water to achieve the desired outlet temperature.

The control system quickly restores the desired water temperature–even after significant changes in load conditions, with minimal fluctuation. This makes the ETV Platinum Plus ideal for applications with sudden load shifts or where an outlet water return cannot be piped into the valve’s cold water supply. The ETV provides a reliable solution in a cost-effective and easy-to-use package.

The ETV Platinum Plus is ideal for any application where water temperature must be accurately controlled: domestic hot water temperature control, heating and cooling applications, industrial processes, and many commercial applications.

Watch the video, ETV Maintains Target Temperature with Low and High Flow Rates with a Single Valve.

EEE is one of Florida’s leading manufacturer representatives that focuses on finding equipment to reduce costs, increase erficiency, and help our clients meet their decarbonization goals. Our team and our manufacturers provide energy saving strategies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions that promote a healthier workplace and create a cleaner environment.

For more information, contact EEE at info@eeeinc.net or 863-682-3333.