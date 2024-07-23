New Book from Oaklea Press Unveils Viable Solution to the Opioid Addiction Crisis

The Oaklea Press announces the release of “Self-Cured Addict: I Didn’t Want Opioids to Kill Me, So I Invented a Device That Became My Off-Ramp,” a compelling story by Neil Brereton Jackson. After surviving surgery to remove an enormous cancerous tumor, Jackson became dependent on fentanyl and other opioids prescribed for pain relief. Realizing the fatal trajectory of his addiction, he invented and patented a device and process that enabled him to overcome his dependence and become completely opioid-free.

His groundbreaking invention, FenBlock, is now awaiting FDA clearance. FenBlock is designed to help users break the bonds of addiction gradually, minimizing withdrawal symptoms.

Stephen Hawley Martin, Publisher of The Oaklea Press, stated, “FenBlock has the potential to save many thousands of lives, and as such, it may be the most important invention in a generation. Everyone who knows someone taking opioids needs to read this book and spread the word, especially healthcare professionals.”

“Self-Cured Addict: I Didn’t Want Opioids to Kill Me, So I Invented a Device That Became My Off-Ramp” is available on Amazon as a Kindle ebook for $9.99, in trade paperback for $19.99, and in casebound hardcover for $34.99.

The Oaklea Press Inc., founded in 1995, has more than 200 books in print and publishes fiction, business management titles, biographies, memoirs, self help, and books to do with body, mind, and spirit.