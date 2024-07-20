Tri-County International Trucks to Host Mobile Tour

Open house event will include trucks equipped with the S13 engine, T14 transmission and Dual Stage Aftertreatment system.

Tri-County International Trucks’ Dearborn location will host the International S13 Integrated Powertrain Mobile Tour on Tuesday, August 20. The event at Tri-County’s dealership, located at 5701 Wyoming Street, will feature an open house from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a cookout from 12 to 4 p.m.

Attendees can experience the S13 Integrated Powertrain firsthand and learn about its superior operating economy, simplicity, and serviceability from our knowledgeable experts, and they will have the chance to participate in a ride and drive.

Admission is free, but advanced registration is appreciated. Secure your spot by going to tricotruck.com.

Contact: John Cunningham

Tri-County International Trucks

5701 Wyoming Ave.

Dearborn, Michigan 48126

(313) 584-7090

jcunningham@tricotruck.com