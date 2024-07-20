Katie’s Pizza Will Donate to Boys & Girls Clubs, Gateway180, and the St. Augustine Wellston Center

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, July 23, at all three locations. Funds raised from the day will be donated to local nonprofits Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis (BGCSTL), Gateway180, and the St. Augustine Wellston Center. The funds will help these charities fulfill their missions of inspiring youth to realize their full potential, empowering individuals to become permanently housed, and providing lower-income people with nutritious food, respectively.

Once a month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria hosts Giveback Tuesday, where the restaurant donates 100% of the day’s profits from each of its three locations in Ballpark Village, Rock Hill, and Town and Country to three local nonprofit organizations. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $455,675 to local nonprofit organizations.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis, founded in 1967, provides youth with a safe place to learn and grow, offering various programs and activities to help them reach their full potential. Funds raised from Giveback Tuesday will support its services that positively impact 5- to 18-year-olds at eight locations across the greater St. Louis area.

To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis, please visit https://www.bgcstl.org/.

Gateway180, established in 1977, is on a mission to empower individuals and families to become independent and permanently housed. The nonprofit will use the Giveback Tuesday funds to support its operations of providing safe and nurturing shelter for those experiencing homelessness, as well as housing-focused case management and housing navigation to move households to independent and permanent housing.

To learn more about Gateway180, please visit https://gateway180.org/.

Since 1992, the St. Augustine Wellston Center has been dedicated to serving low-income people in the Wellston area. The community hub strives to support the mind, body, and soul by providing nutritious food, affordable staples, social service support, and health needs. Funds received will go toward feeding the hungry.

To learn more about the St. Augustine Wellston Center, please visit https://www.wellstoncenter.org/.

About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria

Founded in 2008, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has expanded to three staple locations in St. Louis, Missouri, offering award-winning reimagined interpretations of regional Italian cuisine featuring fresh, local, and seasonal ingredients. Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm, on Friday from 11 am to 11 pm, on Saturday from 10 am to 11 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.