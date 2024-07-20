Force Installations Change of Ownership and Address

Force Installations, LLC announces a change in ownership and office address.

Effective January 1, 2024 Jessica Colletta, LEED Green Associate, has purchased a majority ownership share of Force Installations, LLC. Ms. Colletta joins partners Frank Colletta and Daniel O’Brien and is looking forward to the continued success of the business. Jessica has been working with Force as a contractor since 2017 supporting the business in all office management activities including HR/payroll, IT, finance, and project management. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the Pennsylvania State University in Supply Chain and Information Systems with minors in economics and French.

Effective July 1, 2024 Force will be relocating their headquarters from Pennsylvania to New Jersey. Full address is included at the footer of this release.

These recent changes showcase Force’s commitment to excellence and execution. We believe these changes will position our business to be more strategic and competitive in the field. We continue to look towards the future of curtain wall and façade installation in the metro New York City area.

Any questions, concerns, or business inquiries can be addressed to info@forceinstallations.com.

Force Installations

675 Tea St

Unit 3312

Bound Brook, NJ 08805