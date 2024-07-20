Servpro Aids Colleton Medical Center in Restoring Services After A/C Outage

Colleton Medical Center has fully resumed inpatient services after a temporary shutdown caused by a facility-wide loss of air conditioning last weekend. The hospital, with the assistance of Servpro of South and West Charleston, worked diligently to restore full functionality in a timely and safe manner.

Upon losing A/C service, the hospital took precautionary measures by transferring some patients to sister hospitals within the HCA Healthcare network. Replacement A/C units were promptly installed, and Servpro of South and West Charleston played a crucial role in the dehumidifying and sanitizing the facility.

The combined efforts of hospital staff and Servpro ensured the building was safe for patients, their families, and staff before returning to normal operations. As of Thursday morning, imaging, respiratory, and lab services were back online, with inpatient services resuming by noon. The hospital also began the process of returning patients who had been temporarily moved to other facilities.

Elective surgical procedures are scheduled to restart on Monday, July 22. Throughout the disruption, the emergency department remained open, providing continuous care for walk-in patients requiring immediate attention. Colleton County Fire Rescue also provided valuable support by supplying high-capacity fans and a mobile A/C unit to help cool the emergency department.

The swift response and coordinated efforts of Colleton Medical Center staff, Servpro of South and West Charleston, and Colleton County Fire Rescue ensured minimal disruption to patient care and a safe return to full operational capacity.