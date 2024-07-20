30 Years of NIX’s Excellence Culminate in Silver Win at the 2024 Globee Awards

NIX, a global leader in cloud services, proudly announces its achievement as a Silver winner at the 19th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Technology in the Cloud Infrastructure as a Service category. The Globee® Awards, renowned for their rigorous evaluation process by over 2,145 judges from diverse industries, honor the most impactful technology solutions worldwide.

Excellence Recognized

NIX’s recognition at the Globee® Awards underscores over three decades of technological leadership and innovation. The Silver win affirms NIX’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses globally.

Strategic Partnerships and Innovation

NIX has cultivated long-standing partnerships with industry giants such as AWS, Microsoft, and Google Cloud Partner Programs, enabling access to state-of-the-art tools and resources. This strategic alliance empowers NIX to guide clients through complex technological landscapes, ensuring operational excellence and sustainable growth.

Future Outlook

Commenting on the win, Artur Bakulin, Cloud Architect at NIX, emphasized, “As a Globee® Awards Technology winner, NIX celebrates our commitment to innovation and customer success. This recognition fuels our drive to push boundaries and deliver unparalleled value.”

San Madan, President of Globee Awards, added, “Congratulations to NIX and all the winners of the 2024 Globee Awards for Technology. Your pioneering achievements are setting new benchmarks in the tech industry.”

About NIX

NIX is a global software engineering partner with over 3,000 professionals and comprehensive expertise in multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, NIX has empowered clients with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. The company has successfully delivered over 3,500 projects for Fortune 500 companies across various industries, including healthcare, finance, education, and more. For more information about NIX and their award-winning campaigns, visit www.nix-united.com.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in ten programs and competitions: the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for Women In Business. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com