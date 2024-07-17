Author D. Michael Carriere’s New Book, “Fortress Sorek: Conflict is Inevitable in Every Kingdom…Including Your Own,” is a Tale of Courage, Sacrifice, and Redemption

D. Michael Carriere, a former member of the US Marine Corps who has been active in personal counseling for several decades, has completed his new book, “Fortress Sorek: Conflict is Inevitable in Every Kingdom…Including Your Own”: an epic fantasy that invites readers into a world of adventure and intrigue, combining myth, bravery, and the quest for redemption.

“Several ancient kingdoms find themselves bound in a protracted struggle for individual and collective relief from their common enemy, the Mizar of Fortress Sorek,” writes Carriere. “A young family unexpectedly finds itself in the midst of this life-changing drama that will catapult them within three days into an unknown and certain future. The husband and father has to choose the immediate course of his life without his wife and young daughter by his side. None who have ventured into his predicament have ever returned home to their families. He is determined to be the first.”

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, D. Michael Carriere’s new book promises readers a gripping adventure that blends elements of fantasy with profound insights into the human condition. Through intricate world-building, Carriere transports readers to a realm where ancient conflicts collide with personal quests for redemption, offering a narrative that is both compelling and thought-provoking.

Readers can purchase "Fortress Sorek: Conflict is Inevitable in Every Kingdom…Including Your Own" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

