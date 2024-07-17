Hong Kong – DH alerts public to fraudulent EatSmart Restaurant Star + website and social media page

DH alerts public to fraudulent EatSmart Restaurant Star + website and social media page ***************************************************************************************



The Department of Health (DH) today (July 17) alerted members of the public to a suspected fraudulent website and Facebook page of the DH’s “EatSmart Restaurant Star +” Campaign, and urged the public to avoid providing any personal information through hyperlinks from unknown sources at suspicious websites.

A spokesman for the DH said that the logo of the “EatSmart Restaurant Star +” Campaign and content of related activities were recently found being fraudulently used in the fake website and Facebook page (the link to the fraudulent website is restaurant-eatsmart.myfreesites.net/). The DH has reported the incident to the Police.

The spokesman reminded that the link to the website of the “EatSmart Restaurant Star +” Campaign is restaurant.eatsmart.gov.hk/; and the link to the Facebook page “星級有營食肆” which bears a blue tick verification badge is www.facebook.com/eatsmartrestaurant.dh/.

The spokesman stressed that the DH’s social media page will not leave comments on its posts requesting event participants to click on any external links, nor request participants in any form to provide their bank or credit card information. Members of the public are urged to be discerning in distinguishing the authenticity of online information. They should not click on any hyperlinks from unknown sources with a view to forestalling losses. Those who have provided his/her personal information to the suspected fraudulent page or through relevant hyperlinks are advised to consider reporting the matter to the Police.