Governor Maura T. Healey Proclaims July 2024 Lakes Appreciation Month

This month-long observance is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of lakes, the ecosystems they support, and the conservation efforts necessary to preserve them.

“I’m proud to be part of a state that recognizes how important our freshwater lakes and ponds are regarding the quality of life for its residents,” said Scott Freerksen, “it’s incredibly important that we protect these waterbodies for future generations.”

Freerksen, Broker-Owner of Lakefront Living Realty, was the applicant and driving force behind the signed Proclamation.

The Governor’s formal proclamation recognizes the vital role lakes have in Massachusetts history, growth, and financial health.

“Lakes are more than just picturesque landscapes; they are critical components of our environment and play a vital role in uniting communities around a shared goal,” said Freerksen, “No where is this more evident than the lake my family lives on in Mansfield. The lake provides an unspoken commonality revolving around the lakefront lifestyle, where people can unite for a common cause.”

Lakes Appreciation Month was established by the North American Lake Management Society (NALMS) to promote the appreciation and protection of lakes. NALMS, founded in 1980, is dedicated to understanding, managing, and protecting lakes and reservoirs. The organization works to bring together scientists, professionals, and lake enthusiasts to share knowledge and foster sustainable lake management practices.

Governor Healey was inaugurated as the 73rd Governor of Massachusetts on January 5, 2023, becoming the first woman elected as governor in Massachusetts history. She grew up in New Hampshire where her appreciation for the Lakes Region inspired her strong stance on environmental issues.

Healey has supported policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promote renewable energy, and protect natural resources. She has been involved in legal actions against companies contributing to environmental degradation.

“Advocacy is a crucial component of Lakes Appreciation Month. Environmental organizations and concerned citizens work to raise awareness about policies and regulations that affect lakes. This can involve lobbying for stronger water protection laws and promoting sustainable land use practices,” said Freerksen. “It’s comforting to know our Governor supports these important initiatives.”

The proclamation ends by urging all residents of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to “take cognizance of this event and participate fittingly in its observance.”