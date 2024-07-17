Malibu Access Control and Malibu Club Systems Announce Appointment of Industry Veteran Bret Jacob as Senior VP of Business Development

Malibu Access Control and Malibu Club Systems are thrilled to announce the appointment of industry veteran Bret Jacob to the company’s ownership group and as Senior Vice President of Business Development. With decades of experience in the electronic systems industry and a proven track record in sales management and strategic partnerships, Bret Jacob brings a wealth of expertise and visionary leadership to the Malibu team.

Having admired the company for its innovative approach and cutting-edge technology, Jacob is eager to contribute to the growth and success of Malibu’s dealer network and their clients. “I am incredibly proud to join the team at Malibu Access Control and Malibu Club Systems,” said Bret Jacob. “This is a visionary systems manufacturer that I have respected for a long time. I am looking forward to collaborating with Malibu dealers, their clients, and our industry partners, and to making a significant impact on the business. Together, we will drive forward the company’s mission of delivering exceptional access control and integrated solutions to the market.”

Jacob’s extensive background includes leadership roles at several prominent companies in the electronic systems sector, both as an integrator and a manufacturer. His strategic insights and business acumen have consistently resulted in substantial growth and enhanced market positioning. As Senior VP of Business Development, Jacob will focus on expanding Malibu’s market presence, fostering strategic partnerships, and driving innovative initiatives that align with the company’s vision.

“We are delighted to welcome Bret Jacob to our leadership team,” said Joe Harwell, CEO of Malibu Access Control and Malibu Club Systems. “His experience and proven leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach and enhance our product offerings. Bret’s passion for innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with our goals, and we are excited about the future of Malibu under his guidance.”

Malibu Access Control and Malibu Club Systems are committed to providing top-tier access control solutions that enhance security and streamline operations for their clients. With Bret Jacob on board, the company is poised to further elevate its standards of innovation and service.

About Malibu Access Control and Malibu Club Systems

Malibu Access Control and Malibu Club Systems are leading manufacturers of advanced access control solutions. Known for their cutting-edge technology and customer-centric approach, the companies are dedicated to delivering reliable, efficient, and innovative systems that meet the diverse needs of their clients.

