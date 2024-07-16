Hong Kong – Alert issued on fake HKPF Website of Online Booking System

Alert issued on fake HKPF Website of Online Booking System **********************************************************



The Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) alerted members of the public today (July 16) that there was a fraudulent website purportedly to be the Online Booking System developed by the HKPF. The domain name of fraudulent website was “https://4006804.cc”, which sought to deceive the public by offering three fake services, namely Criminal Wanted Tracing System (CWTS), Submit Funds Inventory (SFI), and Secure Account Acquisition (SAA), in order to obtain from the public their personal data or criminal information, such as names, personal identification document numbers and photos.

The HKPF clarifies that the department has no connection with the fraudulent website and has not offered the three said services. The case is being investigated and followed up, including taking down the fraudulent website, by the Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau.

The genuine website of the HKPF should be “https://www.police.gov.hk”.

Members of the public should stay alert and should not visit suspicious websites or disclose any personal information. Anyone who has provided personal information to the website concerned should report the case to the Police.