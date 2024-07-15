Author Reverend Doctor Terrance James Shaw’s New Book “What We’ve Been Told about the Holy Bible Is a Lie And Here’s the Proof” Challenges Common Beliefs About the Bible

Reverend Doctor Terrance James Shaw, a graduate of the Kenneth E. Hagin Rhema Bible School, and holds a master’s degree in religious studies, a doctorate in biblical studies, a PhD in the philosophy of religion, and a PhD in metaphysics, has completed his new book, “What We’ve Been Told about the Holy Bible Is a Lie And Here’s the Proof”: a bold, faith-based work that confronts conventional teachings about the Bible’s divine authority and infallibility, presenting readers with a compelling case for reevaluating long-held beliefs.

Drawing upon years of theological study and meticulous research, “What We’ve Been Told about the Holy Bible Is a Lie And Here’s the Proof” examines the notion that the modern Holy Bible is entirely God’s inspired, unaltered word, and why this may not be entirely true. Through meticulous scholarship and accessible prose, Dr. Shaw delves deep into historical and textual analysis, uncovering discrepancies and contradictions within biblical narratives that defy traditional interpretations.

Dr. Shaw shares, “The original God-inspired words that God’s Holy Spirit inspired to the original writers of old to write down were correctly written exactly as originally inspired. However, in subsequent early centuries after that, I contend that certain Popes and Kings ordered some changes be made to the original text of the God-Inspired original writings and their orders were carried out, of what is now interpolated and are still in today’s Holy Bible. I point out in my work today, the Books, Chapters, and Verses where those particular interpolations were made and where they specifically are in today’s Holy Bible, so that you can look them up for yourself and make up your own mind.”

He continues, “If you read my book with an open mind and look up all the Bible references yourself to verify the veracity of the facts that I point out in the content of my book, your attitude will never be the same again about what we’ve been told regarding the Holy Bible we have today as being God’s Holy Spirit–inspired, infallible, unaltered, unerring WORD OF GOD. It is not, and I can prove it. Within my book, you will become a person enlightened to the real truth of the matter.”

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Reverend Doctor Terrance James Shaw’s enlightening series will invite readers to critically examine the origins and transmission of biblical texts, shedding light on historical contexts and editorial interventions that have shaped today’s scriptures. This timely and provocative book is poised to ignite discussions among theologians, scholars, and anyone interested in the intersection of faith, history, and truth.

