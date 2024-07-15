R. Andrew Clark III’s Newly Released “Perfect Praise: 7 Principles for Music Ministry Excellence” is an Inspirational Guide to Musical Worship

“Perfect Praise: 7 Principles for Music Ministry Excellence,” a must-read for anyone involved in music ministry, is the creation of published author, R. Andrew Clark III.

Clark shares, “’Sing unto the Lord a new song, play skillfully with a loud noise’ (Psalm 33:3).

“The words of this verse have been in my heartbeat my entire Christian life. For as long as I can remember, I have been on a never-ending quest to make music excellence my passion and anointed praise my calling card.

“Perfect Praise is the cumulation of years of wisdom, knowledge, and revelation about what makes music ministry in the church perfect. It is the understanding that perfection is the highest attainment of excellence that one can render. From prayer to passion, from the presentation of the product to the pursuit of practice, Perfect Praise will inspire, enlighten, and give you practical tools to build your music ministry to the ever-flowing fatness of anointed glory.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. Andrew Clark III’s new book is sure to empower musicians and worship leaders to elevate their music ministry to new heights of excellence.

