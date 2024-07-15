Author Elaine D. Carter’s New Book, “Seeking,” is a Compelling Novel That Follows the Lives of Two Individuals Searching for Happiness and, Ultimately, Love

Elaine D. Carter has completed her new book, “Seeking”: a poignant exploration of human resilience and the quest for fulfillment that weaves together the lives of characters whose paths converge through shared struggles and the pursuit of happiness.

“All the characters are seeking happiness,” writes Carter. “Each has experienced disappointment and rejection as well as significant losses. Traveling through life, they discover that no one is immune to pain in some form or another, but there is an answer.

“Steve and Tamara are from different stations in life but find they need each other more than they comprehend. Their journey had led them to seek love in all the wrong ways. Frustrated and bewildered they are seeking to find peace, and they discover it when they least believed possible.”

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Elaine D. Carter’s new book is an engaging ride that perfectly captures the complexities of relationships, the resilience of the human spirit, and the transformative power of love. Through vivid storytelling and empathetic characterization, “Seeking” invites readers to contemplate their own quests for happiness and fulfillment and will resonate with anyone who has faced adversity and emerged stronger on the other side.

Readers can purchase "Seeking" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

