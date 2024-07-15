Telin and BW Digital to enhance DC-to-DC connectivity with new Indonesia – Singapore cable

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (TELIN) and BW Digital have announced a strategic partnership to develop and construct the Nongsa-Changi submarine cable system linking Batam and Singapore. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) for this joint venture was signed during the International Telecoms Week 2024, held in Washington DC, USA.

The Nongsa-Changi cable has been designed to meet unprecedented demand for connectivity and resilience between Singapore and Batam as data traffic moving between these two prime locations for data center development continues to grow exponentially.

The project highlights the strategic collaboration between BW Digital and Telin, aiming to leverage their combined expertise to significantly enhance connectivity and drive digital economic growth in the region.

The 50km Nongsa-Changi cable system will comprise a minimum of 24 fiber pairs and provide robust and reliable communication links, crucial for supporting the data-intensive needs of digital services, DC-to-DC connectivity and high-density AI applications.

BW Digital and Telin plan to construct and deploy the submarine cable system with a strong focus on both technical excellence and environmental sustainability. The new system will interconnect data centers in Batam and Singapore, creating a seamless and efficient data transfer corridor.

The cable is projected to be Ready For Service (RFS) in Q4 2025, marking a significant milestone in regional digital infrastructure development.

“BW Digital is pleased to expand its strategic alliance with Telin to deliver the first cable to directly link Singapore and Batam’s Nongsa Digital Park”, said Ludovic Hutier, Chief Executive Officer of BW Digital.

“The Nongsa-Changi cable represents a key component of the digital ecosystem we are building in NDP. With a landing at the doorstep of the data center campus, it will provide DC operators with fully diverse and secured connectivity, and enable them to further address the spillover demand from Singapore.”

“We are proud to continue our successful partnership with BW Digital, as we work together to develop Indonesia’s digital industry at Nongsa Digital Park and establish the Hawaiki Nui 1 submarine cable system. Extending our collaboration with BW Digital to connect Indonesia and Singapore through the ICE Cable System I Leg 2 further enhances DC to DC connectivity, reinforcing Telin’s dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions for our customers,” remarked Budi Satria Dharma Purba, Chief Executive Officer of Telin.

About TELIN

Established in 2007, Telin provides premium international carrier voice, data services, and tailored business solutions for wholesale, enterprise, digital, and retail customers. Telin operates in multiple countries, including Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Malaysia, Taiwan, the United States, Timor Leste, the United Arab Emirates, and Myanmar, with representatives in the United Kingdom, the Philippines, India, Vietnam and Canada.

Telin’s infrastructure spans 250,140 kilometers of cable system length, incorporating 27 Global Submarine Cable Systems, and operates 58 Points of Presence in 26 Countries, 10 global offices, 5 global countries Sales Representative, and over 19 Tier II to Tier IV Data Centers in key locations, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, and Indonesia.

For more information about Telin, visit www.telin.net

About BW Digital

BW Digital is a subsidiary of BW Group, a global energy and maritime group controlling 7 listed companies with a combined market capitalisation of around US$11 billion.

Headquartered in Singapore, BW Digital develops, builds and operates digital infrastructures in the Asia-Pacific region. Our vision is to create a sustainable digital ecosystem combining connectivity, data storage and value-added services for cloud and AI workloads.

Privately-owned and carrier-neutral, BW Digital is the owner and developer of the Hawaiki and Hawaiki Nui submarine cables, and the NDP-01 data centre located in Batam, Indonesia.

For more information, please visit www.bw-digital.com

