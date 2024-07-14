Future Electronics and Renesas Partner for Webinar on RA0 MCU Family and GreenPAK™ Series

This one-hour session will provide engineers and designers with insights into leveraging these solutions to achieve cost-effective and compact designs. The webinar aims to address the challenges faced by design engineers in reducing board complexity and cost.

Renesas’ new RA0 MCU family, built on the Cortex M23 core within the Renesas RA series, offers low power and efficiency ideal for a wide range of applications. When coupled with the versatile GreenPAK family, which can integrate multiple functions into a single custom circuit, engineers are better able to optimize their designs effectively.

To register, click here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4740474453497442909?source=FE

