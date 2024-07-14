Intermountain Health Experts Advise When to Drink Water Or Sports Drinks

Registered dietitian nutritionists at Intermountain Health say water is probably sufficient for overall hydration

While it is important to stay hydrated, does that mean individuals need sports drinks to replace electrolytes on hot summer days? Unless you’re an athlete, Intermountain Health say probably not.

What are sports drinks and electrolytes?

Sports drinks, like Gatorade, Powerade, Liquid IV, etc., are designed to replace electrolytes and fluid lost during exercise. Some of these include sugar as an energy source as well. Sports drinks help athletes replace electrolytes they lose in their sweat after prolonged exercise. Electrolytes are water-soluble minerals such as sodium and potassium, which serve important functions in the body. Electrolytes are found in our blood, sweat, urine, and other body fluids.

When are sports drinks recommended?

Sports drinks are recommended any time someone is exercising continuously for 60 minutes or more or if they sweat excessively. If continuously exercising for less than an hour, the main concern is water lost in the sweat, but electrolyte and carb replacement is not necessary through a sports drink.

For non athletes these drinks may not be necessary for overall hydration,” said Carly Alba, RDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist with Intermountain Health. “In cases where you are exercising for less than an hour, water is probably just fine for hydration.”

Is there a concern with drinking sports drinks if I’m not active?

Many people don’t realize how much sugar can be in these sports drinks. This extra sugar does serve a purpose – it provides a source of energy to the muscles during physical activity and also helps the body absorb sodium better. “However, if your body doesn’t need to replace that sodium, the extra sodium may contribute to high blood pressure over time,” said Alba. “The extra sugar often becomes unnecessary empty calories.”

What about outdoor activities?

To prevent heat-related illness, it is important to avoid exercising in extremely hot or humid conditions. Unless you sweat profusely, you don’t need a sports drink for lower impact activities such as yardwork or gardening. If you are playing sports, hiking, lifting weights, or doing any other moderate to vigorous activity, reach for a sports drink if the activity exceeds one hour, or if you sweat more than average.

For more information, see a registered dietitian nutritionist or visit https://intermountainhealthcare.org/services/nutrition-services/services/.

