Arches Natural Products, Inc. Warns That Using Common Tools Without Ear Protection Can Lead to Tinnitus

Utah-based manufacturer of supplements for tinnitus symptoms encourages homeowners to safeguard their hearing by wearing ear protection when using yard and power tools this summer.

While many with tinnitus have experienced symptom relief after taking Arches Tinnitus supplements, the President of Arches Natural Products, Barry Keate, encourages people to protect their hearing and avoid developing the condition, which includes wearing ear protection while operating yard and power tools during the summer months.

Arches Natural Products, Inc. offers natural herbal and vitamin supplements for tinnitus symptoms. Their supplements contain a proprietary blend of vitamins and herbs, including zinc and a high-potency form of ginkgo biloba known as GinkgoMax 26/7®.

Since developing tinnitus during his military service, Keate has passionately sought to reduce tinnitus’s impact on others’ lives. He started by developing a supplement to help those with tinnitus associated with hearing loss, which has helped many individuals over the past 25 years. Knowing that for many tinnitus symptoms are avoidable, Keate continues his fight against tinnitus by encouraging others to take steps to avoid it altogether.

“There are many reasons why a person may develop tinnitus,” remarked Keate. “We can’t control them all, but many cases of tinnitus are preventable if we use earplugs or earmuffs to control the amount of noise we expose ourselves to. The average homeowner might be surprised to learn that repeated use of their lawnmower, cordless drill, or jigsaw could be contributing to hearing loss and tinnitus down the road.”

Determining which noises are too loud without ear protection can be a challenging call to make. According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), repeated or extended exposure to sounds at levels greater than or equal to 85 dBA can lead to hearing loss. Common household tools that may fall into this category include:

Lawnmowers

Circular saws

Drills

Power sanders

Power washers

Pneumatic nail guns

Leaf blowers

“Power tools make short work of all our inside and outside home improvement projects,” stated Keate. “Unfortunately, the noise they emit can profoundly affect our hearing if we don’t take steps to prevent it. Even if you are only going to use the tool for a few minutes, it is worth taking a few seconds to cover your ears. It is much easier to prevent hearing loss than to manage the symptoms of tinnitus from loud noise after the fact.”

To learn more about preventing tinnitus or how Arches Tinnitus Formula can help individuals with tinnitus live a more fulfilling life, call 1-800-486-1237 or visit www.TinnitusFormula.com.

About Arches Natural Products, Inc.

Arches Natural Products, Inc. is the leader in alternative herbal and vitamin treatments for tinnitus. Their products have provided relief for thousands of people and are recommended by the top Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) doctors.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Arches Natural Products, Inc. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.