Ripken Baseball® and Walt Disney World® Resort to host Week-Long Experiences at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in 2025 and 2026

Ripken Baseball®, the leader in youth baseball experiences, and Walt Disney World® Resort have agreed to host premier youth baseball experiences at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the summers of 2025 and 2026, involving four week-long tournaments each year.

The Ripken Experience® at Walt Disney World® Resort will be a unique opportunity for teams from around the country to compete in world-class tournaments for ages 10U to 16U. The games will take place across 11 ballfields – six youth-sized baseball fields equipped with lights for night games and five professional-sized fields, including The Stadium at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, a venue that has hosted Major League Baseball spring training games and regular-season games for over two decades.

“A fundamental principle of Ripken Baseball is the emphasis on fun, making ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort the perfect venue for competition and a family sports travel experience,” said Cal Ripken, Jr. “We are excited to collaborate with the iconic and globally recognized Walt Disney World to deliver unforgettable experiences for teams and their families.”

The Ripken Experience® is more than just baseball. Participants and their families will have numerous opportunities for magical experiences beyond the baseball diamond. Teams will enjoy a spectacular opening ceremony and have leisure time to explore Disney parks, where they can experience classic attractions as well as exciting new ones.

The first tournament begins on June 8, 2025, and runs through June 13, 2025. Week 2 will take place from June 15 to 20; Week 3 from June 22 to 27; and Week 4 from July 6 to 11. Specific dates for 2026 will be announced later. Each week-long experience features a comprehensive package that includes a minimum of six games and a maximum of nine games, along with opening day ceremonies and skills competitions. Additionally, a Major League Baseball Tournament Ambassador will be on site to engage with players and coaches.

Teams can reserve their spot for The Ripken Experience® at Walt Disney World® Resort at ripkenbaseball.com or by calling 410-306-7575.

About ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, located at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, is the home of Disney Soccer and Disney Spring Training and one of the premier sites for amateur sports in the nation. Designed to provide professional, amateur and youth athletes with championship-level experiences, the complex has accommodated 70 different sports featuring athletes from 70 different countries. The 220-acre facility features a 9,500-seat stadium; a state-of-the-art indoor arena in addition to two field houses for competitive cheerleading, gymnastics, dance, basketball, volleyball, eSports and other indoor sports; plus 12 baseball/softball fields and 17multi-purpose outdoor fields for soccer, football and field hockey. An on-site professional production center also produces content for the Disney family of networks for global distribution. For more information, visit www.disneysportsnews.com for news releases, photos and videos and www.espnwwos.com for upcoming events.

About Ripken Baseball®

As part of the Unrivaled Sports family of properties, Ripken Baseball brings teammates, coaches, and families together through its Big League Experiences while teaching children how to play sports the right way – the Ripken Way. Ripken Baseball continues to innovate the game through tournaments, camps, clinics, and spring training at their state-of-the-art facilities – The Ripken Experience® Aberdeen Powered by Under Armour® (Maryland), The Ripken Experience® Myrtle Beach (South Carolina), The Ripken Experience® Pigeon Forge (Tennessee), The Ripken Experience® Elizabethtown (Kentucky), Cooperstown All Star Village (New York), Diamond Nation (New Jersey), and Sports Force Parks™ at Cedar Point Sports Center (Ohio). Ripken Baseball also develops and trains athletes through Baseball Factory™, Softball Factory™, and the All-Ripken Games. Learn more about Ripken Baseball at ripkenbaseball.com.