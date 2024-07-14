Photography Business Institute Announces Free Pricing Event

The photography business coach is hosting a five-day pricing event from July 15-19, 2024. Founder and one of America’s Most Profitable Photographers, as named by Professional Photographers of America, Sarah Petty will share how to set profitable prices for portrait photography businesses

The Photography Business Institute announces a free, virtual five-day pricing event specifically designed for aspiring and established portrait photographers. The event will take place from July 15 to 19, 2024, and aims to equip participants with the knowledge and confidence to set profitable prices for their photography services.

Sarah Petty, founder of the Photography Business Institute, shared her enthusiasm about the event, stating, “This challenge is a game-changer for photographers at any stage of their career. It’s perfect for anyone wondering how to price portrait photography. The secret is that it’s not just about pricing; it’s about transforming your business mindset and understanding your true value. We’re here to help photographers build a sustainable and profitable business while still enjoying their passion. I can’t wait to share this knowledge with all the photographers in attendance.”

Participants can enroll in the Portrait Photography Pricing Challenge, join the private Facebook Group, attend daily training sessions, and gain confidence in their new pricing models. During the event, Sarah Petty will deliver a one-hour instruction live via Zoom at noon (CT), and it will focus on:

Why setting prices based on competition is counterproductive How to get clients excited about changes to their pricing model What must be done to ensure clients are happy with the value provided A way to avoid worrying about competition, even in large cities with many other photographers A method to potentially make more money without losing clients or sacrificing family time

Event participants should hope to learn methods to assist in:

Releasing the fear that clients will be upset about pricing changes

Taking the focus off of competition, regardless of their pricing

Achieving a flexible income source from photography and more financial freedom

The Photography Business Institute is dedicated to helping photographers build profitable and sustainable businesses through strategic marketing, client experience, and pricing models. The institute offers a variety of resources, including workshops, photography business mentors, and coaching programs, all aimed at empowering photographers to achieve their business goals while maintaining a passion for their craft. With a focus on boutique photography, the Institute provides specialized mentorship and coaching that goes beyond photography skills to encompass the entire business aspect, ensuring feedback for photographers who are building their own success.

To learn more about what the Photography Business Institute offers, visit www.PhotographyBusinessInstitute.com, or to sign up for the challenge, please visit www.HelpMyPricing.com.

About Photography Business Institute

Photography Business Institute aims to help photographers build a profitable photography business and make lasting contributions to the legacies of the families they photograph and the communities in which they reside.