ASA Announces Alberto Falduto, ASA, as 2024-2025 MTS Discipline Committee Member-At-Large

Alberto Falduto, ASA

HERNDON, Va. – July 12, 2024 – PRLog — ASA proudly announces the election of Alberto Falduto, ASA, as the ASA’s Machinery & Technical Specialties Discipline Committee Member-At-Large for the 2024-2025 term.

Alberto is a senior equipment evaluation specialist at DLL with a focus on construction equipment. Before his current position, he served as an account manager where he led three international vendor programs and managed relationships with vendors and dealers, which generated €20 million in new business per year. Prior to this role, Alberto was an asset manager for the Food & Agriculture Global Business Unit, where he developed and promoted innovative lease products to achieve business unit growth and income targets. He also served as a subject matter expert for time-sensitive equipment appraisals, residual value setting, and compliance. After graduating with a Master of Science in Finance from Bocconi University (Milan, Italy), he worked as a teaching assistant for an alternative investments course at Bocconi University and as a risk management intern at Allianz Bank Financial Advisors S.p.A.

Alberto has been a member of ASA since 2015.