“Curvy Glam” – India’s 1st Plus Size Beauty Pageant Show Coming Soon on MTV

“Curvy Glam”, India’s 1st plus size beauty pageant announced its new program in association with MTV with the goal of highlighting body positivity and redefining beauty standards. This outstanding plus-size beauty pageant offers plus-size people a stage to display their skills, love, and confidence.

Audition dates for the first “Curvy Glam” contestants are yet to be announced, so the search is officially on. Curvy Glam welcomes plus size beauties to take part in this life-changing event across the nation. Get ready to showcase your possible skills, sense of style, and life stories with us.

As stated Somwya Sharma, the Founder and Organiser of Curvy Glam, “We are thrilled to introduce ‘Curvy Glam’ on MTV for the global audience”. We want to empower plus-size individuals, boost global audiences, and encourage self-love. “Curvy Glam” will show how true beauty comes in all forms and sizes.” Curvy Glam is committed to creating a show that will attract viewers everywhere with its amazing stories, performances, and priceless moments. Millions of people will watch and get inspired. Thanks to MTV for this collaboration with us.

As per Deepanshu Chaudhary, the Founder and Organiser of Curvy Glam, “We are so much excited to get this show broadcasted on MTV. And we welcome the plus-size Pageant to join us and flaunt their lifestyle with us”.

“Curvy Glam”, a celebration of personality and variety for beauty pageants with amazing stories of plus-size people will be a key highlight of this show, which will take place in a society which generally develops narrow standards of beauty. As they accept their true natures and question traditional ideas of beauty, contestants will compete in a variety of categories, including fashion, talent, and interviews.

The Curvy Glam website and social media channels will provide full information regarding the dates and locations of the auditions in the upcoming weeks.

Stay tuned for more updates on “Curvy Glam,” including audition details, premiere dates, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content. Follow Curvy Glam on instagram https://www.instagram.com/curvy_glam_byep?igsh=OXVmenYzOGNsOWF2 and visit Curvy Glam’s Website- https://curvyglam.in/ for the latest news and announcements.