Rhino Investments Group Acquires Grants Pass Shopping Center

Rhino Investments Group, a leading Commercial Real Estate Firm specializing in value-add investments, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Grants Pass Shopping Center, located at 820-1160 NE D St., Grants Pass, OR 97526.

Grants Pass Shopping Center is a premier retail destination in the region, offering a diverse mix of national and local tenants. With a total building size of 277,378 square feet, the center has been a dominant player in the local market. Recent leasing momentum has been strong, with notable tenants such as ULTA, T.J. Maxx, Ross, Petco, and Rite Aid.

The shopping center is set on a 24.24-acre site with 856 parking spaces.

“We are thrilled to add Grants Pass Shopping Center to our portfolio,” said Sanjiv Chopra, CEO of Rhino Investments Group. “This acquisition represents a fantastic opportunity to further enhance the shopping experience for the community. We are committed to developing the center and attracting even more top-tier tenants, ensuring long-term success and growth.”

Rhino Investments Group plans to enhance the shopping experience for the community by optimizing tenant mix and pursuing redevelopment opportunities. The center’s strategic location and the ongoing interest from high-profile tenants position it for sustained growth and success.

About Rhino Investments Group

Rhino Investments Group is a Commercial Real Estate firm focused on value-add investments in retail and commercial real estate across the United States. With a track record of successful acquisitions and asset management, Rhino Investments Group is committed to transforming properties and delivering exceptional returns for investors.