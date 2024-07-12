Lighthouse for Public Safety Announces the Acquisition of PIO Toolkit

Lighthouse for Public Safety is proud to announce the acquisition of PIO Toolkit, the ultimate resource for public communicators and a strategic partnership with PIO Toolkit founder, Christine Townsend to further resources offered to public communicators.

This exciting partnership will provide even more tools and resources to those who are passionate about serving their communities.

Together, Lighthouse for Public Safety and PIO Toolkit will be expanding their offerings to a wider audience with content, training, tools, online courses, and customized community engagement apps in addition to providing support to agencies to further enhance their community engagement efforts.

As part of the acquisition, existing Lighthouse Community Engagement clients will receive free premium membership to PIO Toolkit along with access to a newly announced community engagement course.

Christine Townsend, founder of PIO Toolkit, said, “I am incredibly excited to be a part of Lighthouse. Strategic partnerships like this means we can serve even more public communicators and community engagement specialists in public safety, government, education, and more. I am passionate about enabling those who dedicate their professional lives to serving their communities through communication and engagement.”

“Having started serving our nation’s public safety agencies in the community engagement space in 2011, we’re excited to be reaffirming our commitment to what needs to be a critical component for every agency and to what we consider a core part of our business,” said Joe Ramirez, Founder & CEO of Lighthouse for Public Safety.

Lighthouse for Public Safety is dedicated to equipping every public safety agency in the nation with premier resources, technology, training, and communication tools to ensure first responders not only survive but thrive—both professionally and personally.