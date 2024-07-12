LexPipe Partners with the American Arbitration Association to Enhance Legal Tech Solutions

LexPipe, an AI-enabled litigation pricing analytics company, today announced a partnership with the American Arbitration Association® (AAA) and its international division, the International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (ICDR®). LexPipe integrated specialized API services for multiple volume filers of AAA’s arbitration services, facilitating a seamless integration between AAA and law firm internal systems. LexPipe’s collaboration with the AAA aligns with its mission to foster business growth for law firms with open legal data standards and pricing analytics.

“We are thrilled to support the AAA and their users,” said Michael Sander, CEO of LexPipe. “Their program aligns with our goal to help firms handle more cases, win more pitches, and better understand profitability at their firm.”

The AAA’s new APIs, including those for panelist appointments and case status updates, are designed to streamline case administration for mass filers. As part of this collaboration, LexPipe offers its specialized API development and training services, helping firms fully leverage AAA’s API and data tools.

“As the American Arbitration Association continues to develop technology tools to serve better the parties who need dispute resolution services, we are developing a new suite of API tools to support users with multiple filings. We are thrilled to partner with LexPipe to help those users who lack the technology bandwidth to build the connection,” notes Bridget McCormack, CEO and President of the AAA-ICDR.

LexPipe’s expertise in legal data APIs aligns with the AAA’s objectives of improving legal resource efficiency. By connecting private law firm records with standardized data provided by the AAA and other organizations, LexPipe improves the quality of dispute resolution and firm profitability.

About LexPipe

Founded in 2024, LexPipe is dedicated to transforming how law firms manage pricing and fee arrangements through AI-enabled solutions. By connecting billable records to public litigation data, LexPipe provides firms with valuable insights into pricing strategies and helps identify high-margin practice areas and matter phases. LexPipe’s innovative approach focuses on the needs of law firm pricing teams, and includes tools for matter profiling and creating alternative fee arrangements.

For more information about LexPipe, visit: https://lexpipe.com