Keep Irving Beautiful Partners with Girl Scouts for Beautification Project

On July 2, Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) welcomed a group of Girl Scouts to Lively Park, 909 N. O’Connor Road, for a beautification service project. The team consisted of scouts from Irving and girls from troops outside the city who are all part of a travel club. After receiving safety guidelines and instructions, they applied a fresh coat of paint to the metal safety handrails leading to the trails, and those next to the Lively Pointe Youth Center.

“Our partnership with the Girl Scouts from Service Unit 123 here in Irving has had such a positive impact on our organization,” said KIB Board member Karen Harmon. “We always enjoy working with them, and today it was a pleasure to also welcome scouts from other areas to Irving. Everyone did a great job with the painting.”

The seven scouts and two adult sponsors gave 18 hours of service, helping to make this popular park even more inviting and beautiful for the many people who visit.

Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit, CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.