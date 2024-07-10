VESALIO Introduces NeVa NET 4.0 mm Following International Success of NeVa NET 5.5 mm

Building on the success of NeVa NET 5.5 mm in international markets, Vesalio has launched its NeVa NET 4.0 mm device to treat acute ischemic stroke due to large vessel occlusion. The introduction follows promising findings from studies published in the Journal of Vascular and Interventional Neurology1 and the Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery.2 Both the 5.5 mm and the newly launched 4.0 mm sizes incorporate NeVa NET’s integrated micro-filter, a unique, patented feature aimed at preventing the escape of clot particles into new or distal territories. Distal clot escape, observed in up to 40% of neuro-thrombectomy procedures, often negatively impacts patient outcomes by exacerbating the stroke event or causing future mini-strokes. Patented distal net filtration complements the NeVa™ device’s unique all-clots capability, enhancing clot retention capabilities.

“The publications on our NET micro-filtration technology highlight the significant value it brings to patients,” said Gustavo Prado, VP of Development and Operations at VESALIO. “Both studies show higher first-pass rates and fewer distal emboli compared to competitors, with notable success in preventing emboli larger than 1 mm. As clinical research consistently reiterates the importance of rapid, high-quality recanalization for better patient outcomes, these findings are very encouraging.”

“We are excited to be among the first centers using NeVa NET,” said Dr Paul Bhogal of NHS Royal London, UK. “Our team has been eagerly anticipating the release of the 4.0 mm size. Our experience with NeVa has been excellent and in our cases, we are seeing very high first pass effect (≥eTICI2c). The new NeVa NET holds much promise and the fact the 4 mm version can be used with .021” microcatheters is wonderful. I believe that this new device will, in conjunction with other technologies such as large bore aspiration catheters and BGCs, offer the best chances of complete recanalization on first pass and better reperfusion for the brain. My initial experience has indeed been very good, and this is effectively my go to device for M1 and ICA occlusions.”

Disclaimer: NeVa and NeVa NET are CE-marked and not cleared in the U.S.

About Vesalio

Founded in 2017, Vesalio is a privately held medical device company focused on advancing patient care in vascular occlusion by providing physicians with superior technology designed to improve clinical outcomes. Vesalio’s proprietary NeVa™, enVast™ and pVasc™ platforms are designed to effectively remove all types of clot from a patient’s anatomy, leading to complete recanalization of ischemic tissue in the brain, heart and peripheral anatomy, respectively. For more information, visit www.vesalio.com

