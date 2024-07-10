Scholarship Established in Support of Construction Industry

Since 2004, the Austin Contractors & Engineers Association (ACEA) has been awarding scholarships to Central Texas high school graduates pursuing a degree in civil engineering or construction. ACEA has now provided $276,000 in scholarship funds to 79 students. Scholarship recipients are eligible to receive $2,000 their first year and if they maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher, they are eligible for $2,000 for the next three years.

This year, the ACEA Board of Directors voted to establish the Clarence Vinklarek Memorial Scholarship in honor of the association’s co-founder who passed away earlier this year. Mr. Vinklarek was a well-known and respected contractor in Central Texas who served as the association’s board president in 1985-1986. The scholarship in his honor will be awarded to a student pursuing a career in construction management or construction science.

The first recipient of this memorial scholarship is Pearce Quinn, a graduate from Hays High School and plans to attend Texas State University studying construction management. Kathryn Roth was awarded a general scholarship. She graduated from Anderson High School with plans to attend the University of Florida to study civil engineering.

Information about the scholarship and other ACEA programs is available on the association’s website, aceatx.com. Membership information can also be found on the website or by contacting the association staff.

About ACEA

The Austin Contractors & Engineers Association (ACEA) has been actively representing the construction and civil engineering communities in Central Texas since 1983. Association members are involved in designing and building the area’s infrastructure.