NIX Emerges as Finalist in Digital Transformation Awards for Best Use of Cloud Technology

Since its inception 30 years ago, NIX has been a pioneer in cloud computing consulting and development, foreseeing the pivotal role of cloud technology in modern business operations.

Partnering with major cloud providers as well as specialized cloud platforms, NIX offers a comprehensive suite of tailored solutions to meet diverse client needs.

NIX’s expertise spans a wide range of cloud services, from initial consultation to implementation and ongoing support, including cloud cost optimization strategies that enhance business agility and reduce operational costs. Their proactive approach allows businesses to scale resources dynamically, eliminating the constraints of traditional hardware investments.

“This achievement would not have been possible without the dedication and expertise of our talented team,” added Artur Bakulin, Cloud Architect and Enterprise Solutions Strategist at NIX. “Their hard work and commitment have been instrumental in achieving this milestone, and we extend our gratitude to all our team members, clients, and partners who have contributed to our success.”

Looking ahead, NIX remains focused on leading the charge in digital transformation, leveraging their deep industry knowledge and innovative spirit to drive meaningful progress for businesses globally.

About NIX

NIX is a global software engineering partner with over 3,000 professionals and comprehensive expertise in multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, NIX has empowered clients with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. The company has successfully delivered over 3,500 projects for Fortune 500 companies across industries, including healthcare, finance, education, and more.

About Digital Transformation Award

The Digital Transformation Awards is an independent programme that recognizes and celebrates outstanding achievements of businesses, teams, and individuals that have excelled in the process of delivering digital technologies to enhance or modify business processes, customer experience, or cultural change.