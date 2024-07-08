DecenterAds Unveils Cutting-Edge DSP on FreeWheel’s Industry-Leading Buy-Side Platform

DecenterAds announced a partnership with Beeswax, FreeWheel’s industry-leading buy-side platform, which enhances their DSP and opens new opportunities. The new DSP revolutionizes automated media buying across premium video and omnichannel markets, offering advertisers unparalleled agility and custom optimizations.

Powered by Beeswax’s technology, DecenterAds DSP supports diverse strategies, offering adaptable solutions for hands-on management or managed services. It ensures fair access and opportunities for all stakeholders.

Key highlights of the new DSP:

– +55 inventory providers

– LiveRamp DMP

– Major SSPs

– Exceptionally high demand

– All ad types

– Advanced optimization

– Data transparency

“Our partnership with Beeswax marks a significant milestone for DecenterAds. The new DSP enhances our service offerings and reaffirms our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions in the programmatic advertising space. We are committed to empowering our partners with the tools they need to achieve exceptional campaign outcomes,” said Angelina Katok, Head of Business Development at DecenterAds.