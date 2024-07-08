World’s First Centre of Excellence in Interventional Oncology Awarded to Hôpitaux Universitaires se Strasbourg

Since its launch in April 2021, the International Accreditation System for Interventional Oncology Services (IASIOS) has rapidly expanded its network, now spanning 23 countries across 6 continents. The designation of the Hôpitaux Universitaires de Strasbourg as the world’s first Centre of Excellence marks a significant milestone, highlighting their adherence to the CIRSE Standards of Quality Assurance in Interventional Oncology, a set of standards supported by 42 national and international societies, including the European Cancer Association.

The Hôpitaux Universitaires de Strasbourg was among the early adopters of the IASIOS programme, becoming the second facility in the world to achieve IASIOS Accreditation in April 2020. Their consistent maintenance of high standards and dedication to patient care has now culminated in achieving IASIOS’s highest distinction, the Centre of Excellence seal. This designation required the centre to meet rigorous international standards that exceed the core criteria for IO services.

The team at the Hôpitaux Universitaires de Strasbourg demonstrated an exceptional commitment to quality patient care, facility development, and the advancement of IO as a discipline. IASIOS is proud to celebrate this global milestone with the hospital team and acknowledges their significant contribution to setting new benchmarks in IO patient care.

Prof. Afshin Gangi, Chairman of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine at the Hôpitaux Universitaires de Strasbourg, comments: “Through IASIOS, we were able to assess our department from the top down and recognize our strengths and weaknesses. This deep analysis resulted in a comprehensive improvement of patient services and safety and allowed us to provide standardized, yet personalized, treatment to each of our patients. I would like to highlight the contributions of our entire team – the IRs, nurses, radiographers, supervisors, quality control team, secretaries, and hygiene team – towards achieving and upholding the highest standards of care in IO.”

For more information on becoming a part of the IASIOS network of global leaders in IO, contact the IASIOS team directly at office@iasios.org or visit our website, iasios.org. By joining, you will also have a chance to take advantage of the membership’s annual benefits programme, which offers an array of initiatives for career and professional development, networking, mentorship, workshops, promotion, and recognition. Register today at www.iasios.org.