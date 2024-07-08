Hong Kong – LegCo to consider Dentists Registration (Amendment) Bill 2024

LegCo to consider Dentists Registration (Amendment) Bill 2024 *************************************************************



The Legislative Council (LegCo) will hold a meeting on Wednesday (July 10) at 11am in the Chamber of the LegCo Complex. During the meeting, the Second Reading Debates on the Dentists Registration (Amendment) Bill 2024, the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2024 and the Mandatory Reporting of Child Abuse Bill will resume. If the Bills are supported by Members and receive their Second Reading, they will stand committed to the committee of the whole Council. After the committee of the whole Council has completed consideration of the Bills and their reports are adopted by the Council, the Bills will be set down for the Third Reading.



Meanwhile, the Fire Safety (Buildings) (Amendment) Bill 2024 and the Shipping Legislation (Use of Fuels and Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill 2024 will be introduced into the Council for the First Reading and the Second Reading. The Second Reading debate on the Bills will be adjourned.



On Members’ motions, Mr Dennis Leung will move a motion on developing local vocational and professional education and training. The motion is set out in Appendix 1. Mr Lee Chun-keung, Mr Rock Chen and Mr Tang Fei will move separate amendments to Mr Leung’s motion.

Mr Tony Tse will move a motion on actively developing land and optimizing land use to promote the development of the economy and industries. The motion is set out in Appendix 2. Mr Louis Loong, Mr Stanley Ng, Ms Chan Yuet-ming, Mr Lau Kwok-fan, Ms Carmen Kan, Mr Andrew Lam and Dr Hoey Simon Lee will move separate amendments to Mr Tse’s motion.



During the meeting, Mr Martin Liao and Mr Steven Ho will present the “Independent Commission Against Corruption, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China Annual Report 2023 and Reports of ICAC Advisory Committees” and the “ICAC Complaints Committee Annual Report 2023” respectively, and address the Council.



Members will also ask the Government 22 questions on various policy areas, six of which require oral replies.



The agenda of the above meeting can be obtained via the LegCo Website (www.legco.gov.hk). Members of the public can watch or listen to the meeting via the “Webcast” system on the LegCo Website. To observe the proceedings of the meeting at the LegCo Complex, members of the public may call 3919 3399 during office hours to reserve seats.