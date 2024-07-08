Hong Kong – London ETO supports Musicus Society and English Chamber Orchestra’s cross-cultural collaboration in UK (with photos)

London ETO supports Musicus Society and English Chamber Orchestra’s cross-cultural collaboration in UK (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, London (London ETO) supported the Musicus Society’s cultural exchange tour in partnership with the English Chamber Orchestra (ECO) from July 3 to 9 (London time). The tour featured nine talented Hong Kong students aged 11 to 17 participating in a series of cultural immersion and enrichment activities in London, the United Kingdom (UK). Activities included a joint string ensemble performance with local students and musicians at St Paul’s Church, professional training sessions conducted by the ECO, and visits to prestigious music venues such as the Royal Albert Hall and the Royal College of Music Museum.

The Director-General of the London ETO, Mr Gilford Law, welcomed the student delegation on July 4. “It is our great pleasure to facilitate Musicus Society’s cultural exchange tour in the UK. The tour not only enriches the music education of our young talent but also strengthens cultural ties between Hong Kong and the UK. Such exchanges highlight Hong Kong’s unique East-meets-West fusion, showcasing our city’s vibrant cultural landscape. With the boundless talent of our home-grown musicians backed by an international network, Hong Kong is poised to emerge as an international cultural exchange centre, a vision supported by the National 14th Five-Year Plan,” he said.

The highlight of the tour was a public concert held at the historic St Paul’s Church at Covent Garden, London, in the evening of July 7. The performance featured a joint string ensemble led by the nine Hong Kong students from the Musicus Society alongside 21 local students and musicians. The audience, consisting of nearly 150 guests, enjoyed a captivating programme with iconic compositions from renowned musicians such as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Gustav Holst, as well as the theme music of the Hong Kong movie “In the Mood for Love”.

The Musicus Society, formed in 2010, is a registered charity in Hong Kong. The Society’s mission is to promote cross-cultural collaboration of music internationally through performances and by nurturing the next generation of talent.