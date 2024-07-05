NCBCP and Black Women’s Roundtable, in Partnership with MS & LA Black Women’s Roundtable and to Host 10th Annual BWR Women of Power Gathering During Essence Festival 2024

The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP), National Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR), in partnership with Louisiana Black Women’s Roundtable and Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable, are thrilled to announce the upcoming 10th Annual “Black Women’s Roundtable Gathering & Jazz Brunch” will take place on July 5 during Essence Fest 2024. The BWR Gathering will feature two dynamic Power Talk Tables on Leveraging the Power of the Black Women and Youth Vote in the 2024 Presidential Election, with influential national and local Black women leaders along with A-list media personalities, and include a discussion on the 9th Annual BWR/Essence Poll on issues important to Black women voters conducted by HIT Strategies. Jazz Vocalist Stephanie Jordan and Harpist Cassie Watson Francillon will provide entertainment during Jazz Brunch.

The Power Talk Tables will delve into the critical significance Black women will play in the upcoming election and its impact on the Black community. Award-winning host, social justice advocate, lawyer, commentator, Angela Rye and on-air political analyst and author, Tiffany Cross will moderate the Power Table discussions.

Melanie L. Campbell, President & CEO, Convener, National Black Women’s Roundtable shares, “The NCBCP Black Women’s Roundtable will be hosting our annual Women of Power Gathering during Essence Festival Weekend in New Orleans. We are bringing together Black women leaders across generations to ‘party with a purpose’ to celebrate Essence Fest 30th anniversary; and to strategize on the importance of leveraging the power of the Black women’s vote and Black youth vote in the 2024 Presidential Election. This election will determine if we have a democracy or a dictatorship. Voting rights, reproductive rights, LGBTQ+rights, workers rights, affirmative action, access to economic opportunity, education and the freedom to learn black history are on the ballot. We will use the power of our ballots to fight for our rights, freedom and opportunity for future generations and we will win!”

Cassandra Welchlin, Executive Director and Co-Convener of the Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable and Mississippi Coalition on Black Civic Participation, expressed enthusiasm about the importance of hosting the BWR Women of Power Gathering: “I am always thankful for the opportunity Essence Music Festival presents each year to center the Black women, girls and families that MSBWR represents to the national stage. Closing the critical wage gap. Providing lifesaving access to health care. The provision of affordable and quality childcare options. And, as we will discuss in this forum, shifting power at the voting booth and at the policy table.”

“Black women are the backbone of our democracy, wielding immense power through their votes. As we gear up for the upcoming presidential election, their voices must be heard loud and clear, pushing back against injustice and inequality with unwavering determination.”said Gwendolyn Hughes, Convener of the Louisiana Black Women’s Roundtable.

The Black Women’s Roundtable Jazz Brunch and Women of Power Gathering will take place during Essence Fest 2024, continuing the tradition of celebrating and advancing the leadership and influence of Black women across the nation and globally.

About NCBCP and National Black Women’s Roundtable:

The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation is dedicated to increasing civic engagement and voter participation in Black and underserved communities. The National Black Women’s Roundtable is the women and girls empowerment arm of the NCBCP, focused on promoting health and wellness, economic security, education, and global empowerment. The NCBCP has state affiliates and networks in 12 states and the District of Columbia including AL, FL, GA, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, OH, PA, SC, VA and the District of Columbia.

About Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable:

The Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable (MS BWR) is an intergenerational civic engagement network focused on increasing the civic, economic, and political power of Black women and girls in Mississippi. MS BWR is committed to addressing issues such as wage gaps, access to healthcare, quality childcare, and empowering Black women and girls to take leadership roles in their communities and beyond. The MS BWR is a component of the Mississippi Coalition on Black Civic Participation, which is the state affiliate of the NCBCP/National BWR.

About Louisiana Black Women’s Roundtable (LA BWR):

LA BWR is an intergenerational civic engagement network focused on increasing the civic, economic, and political power of Black women and girls in Louisiana. LA BWR is committed to empowering and mentoring Black women and girls to take leadership roles in their communities and beyond. The LA BWR is a component of the Louisiana Unity Coalition, which is the state affiliate of the NCBCP/National BWR.