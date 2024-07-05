RV Pocket Tech Joins RVDA as Associate Member

RV Pocket Tech, a pioneering app dedicated to enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of RV technicians, is proud to announce its new status as an Associate Member of the Recreational Vehicle Dealers Association (RVDA). This membership marks a significant milestone for RV Pocket Tech as it continues to support and innovate within the RV industry.

RV Pocket Tech was specifically designed to be an indispensable resource for RV technicians, providing comprehensive information and detailed troubleshooting paths for RV air conditioners. By leveraging the app, technicians can significantly streamline their diagnostic processes, resulting in faster, more accurate repairs. This not only enhances customer satisfaction but also boosts the overall productivity of service departments.

The Recreational Vehicle Dealers Association (RVDA) is the premier national association representing RV dealers, their employees, and RV-related businesses. Established to advocate on behalf of the RV industry, the RVDA offers a wealth of resources, including educational programs, industry data, and professional development opportunities. Through its efforts, the RVDA aims to ensure a thriving RV market by supporting best practices and fostering strong relationships between dealers, manufacturers, and service providers.

“Joining the RVDA as an Associate Member is a significant achievement for RV Pocket Tech,” said Troy Grant, President of RV Pocket Tech. “We are excited to contribute to the RVDA’s mission by providing innovative solutions that enhance the capabilities of RV technicians across the country. Our app is designed to make troubleshooting RV air conditioners more efficient and accurate, ultimately benefiting both technicians and RV owners.” As an Associate Member, RV Pocket Tech looks forward to collaborating with RVDA members and participating in industry events, sharing insights, and continuing to develop tools that address the evolving needs of the RV market.

For more information about RV Pocket Tech and to explore how it can transform your service operations, visit www.rvpockettech.com

